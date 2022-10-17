Next Middlesbrough manager: Boro closing in on new boss with Michael Carrick 'back in frame'

At the weekend, interim boss Leo Percovich was unable to provide any clarity over the managerial situation at Middlesbrough after defeat to Blackburn left them in the Championship relegation zone.

Boro ended the day third from bottom following a 2-1 home defeat as their fans at the Riverside greeted the half-time and full-time whistles with boos.

But it appears a decision could soon be close.

Michael Carrick.

And the Northern Echo report discussions with Carrick have ‘cranked back up in the last 24 hours’.