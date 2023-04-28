This is why Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Championship rivals are meeting EFL bosses next week

It comes after Sky Sports was announced as its preferred bidder earlier this month. Clubs will meet next Friday, May 5, to discuss the proposals.

A recommendation will be put forward, with clubs then asked to vote. Clubs will not be presented with any of the proposals until the meeting.

The EFL will then reveal the outcome next Friday.

A general view of an EFL match ball. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Representatives from clubs will be at the meeting, including Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

An EFL statement on Friday afternoon read: “Further to the announcement of Sky Sports as its preferred bidder earlier this month, the EFL has called a meeting of all clubs for Friday 5 May 2023 to consider proposals for a new domestic broadcast agreement from 2024/25 onwards.

“The League has been in an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder and at next week’s meeting a recommendation from the EFL Board and Commercial Committee will be put forward, before asking clubs for approval in principle.

“In accordance with EFL Regulations, a majority vote of clubs overall and a majority vote of clubs in the Championship is required for any proposal to be passed.

“No further details or comment will be provided on this matter at the current time.”