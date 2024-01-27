Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips wins first game in charge at Hartlepool United with 2-1 National League victory over York City
Returning striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe was the hero with two second-half strikes before Dipo Akinyemi snatch a consolation for the visitors in added time.
The victory moves Pools up one place in the National League table to 12th.
They are still seven points from both the final play-off spot and the relegation zone.
Former England striker Phillips, who took over from John Askey, was in the dugout for the first time having watched Tuesday night’s defeat by Kidderminster from the stands because of a touchline ban held over from his spell with South Shields.
York had an early chance on the counter from a corner when Akinyemi’s cross from the right was headed wide by Will Davies.
Pools keeper Joel Dixon also made a fine save to tip away a low shot from Billy Chadwick on the half-hour mark.
The deadlock was eventually broken with 17 minutes left when Dieseruvwe, who has not played since his injury in the 4-4 draw at Wealdstone on December 23, stabbed the ball in from close range after seizing on a poor clearance.
He then earned and converted a penalty in the 87th minute for his 15th National League goal of the season.
Pools have now won three of their five league games since the turn of the year, albeit against sides below them in the table, ahead of a potentially tougher February.
Next month’s fixtures begin with a trip to Kent on Saturday, February 3, to face second-top Bromley.