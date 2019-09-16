Sunderland U23s 2 Middlesbrough U23s 3 RECAP: Two Stephan Walker penalties help Boro come from behind

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s Premier League 2, Division 2, clash between Sunderland Under-23s and Middlesbrough Under-23s from Eppleton CW, Hetton (7pm kick-off).

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 16th September 2019, 20:57 pm
Sunderland U23s vs Middlesbrough U23s

Nathan Wood and Patrick Reading are both set to return for Boro after returning from international duty, while Sunderland plan to hand starts to new first-team signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock. Stick around for all the build-up, including team, as well as live updates on the game throughout the evening.

