Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux hints at future as Hartlepool United loan spell comes to an end

Hartlepool United loan man Luke Molyneux has hinted where his future may lie in a post on social media following his final day heroics.

Molyneux, on loan from Sunderland, was instrumental in Pools completing their disappointing National League campaign with an impressive 3-2 win over promotion-chasing Salford City, who could have secured a place in the Football League with a comprehensive win at the Super 6 Stadium.

And the player himself has taken to Twitter to hint where his future may lie.

Unfortunately for Pools, hie message to fans reads like a farewell.

It reads: "What a way to finish the season, top performance from all the lads today & to get a couple of assists and Man of the Match to top off a good season for myself personally was perfect."

He then followed the initial tweet with: "Also want to thank everyone involved with @Official_HUFC making me feel so welcome since joining on loan & was a honour playing in front of the amazing fans week in week out, as well as the top set of lads I have been playing with, will miss all of yous."

Read what you want into the tweet, but the last line of "will miss all of yous" certainly points towards an exit.

The Mail understands Pools are desperate to make Molyneux's switch from the Stadium of Light permanent, but are expecting the player to move to the Football League, with a number of clubs interested in the wideman.

Molyneux spent the first half of the season on loan at Gateshead, where he scored two goals in 16 games.

Making his Pools debut at Harrogate Town after a January switch, the 21-year-old netted in wins against Dover Athletic and Halifax Town. He made a total of 16 appearances for Pools.

Molyneux is one of four players whose temporary deals come to an end this month.

Michael Raynes was still on Pools’ books but was sent back to Crewe to recover from injury, while Danny Amos is unlikely to return from Doncaster Rovers.

Striker Nicke Kabamba, a goalscorer against the Ammies, is also wanted by manager Craig Hignett.