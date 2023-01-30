Hartlepool United’s survival chances suffered a blow with a 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals Colchester United.

The defeat leaves Pools third-bottom, with big-spending Gillingham one point adrift but with two games in hand.

United’s situation is made even worse with relegation rivals Harrogate Town two points ahead with two games in hand and Crawley having a three point advantage and three games in hand.

The supercomputer says Pools have a 67 per cent of playing National League football next season.

League sponsors SkyBet have Pools at 2/5 to go down, with Rochdale also odds on to join them

