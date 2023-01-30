News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United are odds on to be relegated along with Rochdale.

Supercomputer and SkyBet delivers verdict on Hartlepool United's survival chances after late defeat to Colchester United, plus where Harrogate and Rochdale are expected to finish - picture gallery

Hartlepool United’s survival chances suffered a blow with a 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals Colchester United.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

The defeat leaves Pools third-bottom, with big-spending Gillingham one point adrift but with two games in hand.

United’s situation is made even worse with relegation rivals Harrogate Town two points ahead with two games in hand and Crawley having a three point advantage and three games in hand.

The supercomputer says Pools have a 67 per cent of playing National League football next season.

League sponsors SkyBet have Pools at 2/5 to go down, with Rochdale also odds on to join them

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Pools survive go up?

Get all your latest Pools news here.

1. Stevenage - 89pts (+30)

Win the league: 45% Promotion chances: 85% Play-off chances: 16%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Leyton Orient - 86pts (+26)

Win the league: 29% Promotion chance: 80% Play-offs: 21%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25)

Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 36% Win the league: 15%

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Carlisle United - 77pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 41% Play-off chances: 47%

Photo: Chris Holloway

