Supercomputer and SkyBet delivers verdict on Hartlepool United's survival chances after late defeat to Colchester United, plus where Harrogate and Rochdale are expected to finish
Hartlepool United’s survival chances suffered a blow with a 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals Colchester United.
The defeat leaves Pools third-bottom, with big-spending Gillingham one point adrift but with two games in hand.
United’s situation is made even worse with relegation rivals Harrogate Town two points ahead with two games in hand and Crawley having a three point advantage and three games in hand.
The supercomputer says Pools have a 67 per cent of playing National League football next season.
