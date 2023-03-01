News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United are still out of the relegation zone following a defeat for Crawley Town. Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News

Supercomputer delivers new verdict on Hartlepool United's survival hopes after Crawley Town miss the chance to leapfrog Pools

Hartlepool United remain out of the drop zone still after Crawley Town were defeated at Tranmere Rovers last night.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Dom Telford missed the chance to earn a point after blazing a penalty over.

It means Pool continue to have a two point cushion, though Crawley still have three games in hand.

Elsewhere, relegation rivals Harrogate Town picked up a point after a 1-1 draw at home to Northampton.

Here’s how the results have changed the predicted final league table, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get the latest Pools news, here.

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+28)

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

Photo: Pete Norton:

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+22)

Win the league: 14% Promotion chances: 69% Play-off chances: 30%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Carlisle United - 77pts (+22)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 48%

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Northampton Town - 77pts (+19)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 50%

Photo: Pete Norton

