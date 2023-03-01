Hartlepool United remain out of the drop zone still after Crawley Town were defeated at Tranmere Rovers last night.

Dom Telford missed the chance to earn a point after blazing a penalty over.

It means Pool continue to have a two point cushion, though Crawley still have three games in hand.

Elsewhere, relegation rivals Harrogate Town picked up a point after a 1-1 draw at home to Northampton.

Here’s how the results have changed the predicted final league table, according to the supercomputer.

1 . Leyton Orient - 90pts (+28) Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 82pts (+22) Win the league: 14% Promotion chances: 69% Play-off chances: 30% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+22) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 48% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Town - 77pts (+19) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales