Hartlepool United are a point clear of Crawley Town after the weekend results.
Supercomputer gives new verdict on Hartlepool United's survival hopes after Crawley Town close the gap - picture gallery

Hartlepool United picked up a good point against promotion-chasing Northampton Town at the weekend.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

The shine was taken off it a touch after Crawley Town eased past Harrogate Town to move within a point of Pools and with two games in hand.

Pools have a tough task in their next match as they travel to Braford City, while Crawley head to AFC Wimbledon.

The following Tuesday could prove to be a big night for Pools’ hopes with Crawley hosting Doncaster Rovers for one of their games in hand.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the relegation places will look. Here’s where it thinks Pools will finish the season.

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27)

Photo: Pete Norton:

Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36%

2. Stevenage - 81pts (+21)

Photo: Pete Norton

Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42%

3. Carlisle United - 80pts (+25)

Photo: Stu Forster

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51%

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16)

Photo: Chris Holloway

