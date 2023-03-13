Hartlepool United picked up a good point against promotion-chasing Northampton Town at the weekend.

The shine was taken off it a touch after Crawley Town eased past Harrogate Town to move within a point of Pools and with two games in hand.

Pools have a tough task in their next match as they travel to Braford City, while Crawley head to AFC Wimbledon.

The following Tuesday could prove to be a big night for Pools’ hopes with Crawley hosting Doncaster Rovers for one of their games in hand.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the relegation places will look. Here’s where it thinks Pools will finish the season.

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27) Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

2 . Stevenage - 81pts (+21) Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36%

3 . Carlisle United - 80pts (+25) Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42%

4 . Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51%