Hartlepool United have been given long odds and little chance of winning promotion.

Supercomputer gives updated verdict on League Two's promotion race following latest transfer activity and Hartlepool United, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers, Grimsby Town and every other side's chances of going up

Teams around League Two have been working hard through the summer to fine-tune their squads.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 3:51 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 3:55 pm

Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Salford City and Bradford City are all expected to push for automatic promotion, but there is always a surprise package somewhere.

The bettingodds.com website have given each side a probability chance of promotion based on the combined odds with all major bookies, with updated odds being released today. Odds quoted are the best value odds available.

Take a look at what the experts say about Hartlepool’s chances and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1. Barrow

Promotion chances: 4.8% Best odds: 20/1 - BetVictor

Photo: Getty Images

2. Harrogate Town

Promotion chances: 4.8% Best odds: 20/1 - BetVictor

Photo: Getty Images

3. Hartlepool United

Promotion chances: 6.7% Best odds: 14/1 - BetVictor

Photo: Getty Images

4. Rochdale

Promotion chances: 6.7% Best odds: 14/1 - BetVictor

Photo: Getty Images

