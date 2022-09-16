United are currently second bottom of League Two – after the midweek draw with Crewe – and facing a return to non-league football.

Supercomputer are predicting they will go down by eight points, with a whopping 44 per cent chance of relegation.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go, and if Pools can turn it around, via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Hartlepool news here.

1. Salford City - 88pts (+35) Promotion chances: 70% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27) Promotion chance: 59% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20) Promotion chances: 42% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+20) Promotion chances: 38% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales