It is already looking bleak for Hartlepool United. Supercomputer predicts they will finish bottom of League Two.

Supercomputer: Hartlepool United's predicted finish as search for first win goes on - plus where Gillingham, Stockport County, Colchester United, Harrogate Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish

The first win still hasn’t come for Hartlepool – and supercomputer is not predicting good things.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 16th September 2022, 7:00 am

United are currently second bottom of League Two – after the midweek draw with Crewe – and facing a return to non-league football.

Supercomputer are predicting they will go down by eight points, with a whopping 44 per cent chance of relegation.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go, and if Pools can turn it around, via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Hartlepool news here.

1. Salford City - 88pts (+35)

Promotion chances: 70%

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27)

Promotion chance: 59%

3. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 42%

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 38%

