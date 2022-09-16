Supercomputer: Hartlepool United's predicted finish as search for first win goes on - plus where Gillingham, Stockport County, Colchester United, Harrogate Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
The first win still hasn’t come for Hartlepool – and supercomputer is not predicting good things.
United are currently second bottom of League Two – after the midweek draw with Crewe – and facing a return to non-league football.
Supercomputer are predicting they will go down by eight points, with a whopping 44 per cent chance of relegation.
