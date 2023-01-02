What a difference a couple of quick wins can make.

Hartlepool United have been written off by everyone and given no hope of surviving.

But seven points in their last four matches – including crucial wins over Crawley and Rochdale – has put a very different spin on the table.

Pools are now out of the drop zone. And while Gillingham and Rochdale have games in hand, United have the points in the bag.

The latest supercomputer predictions now has Pools right back in the survival mix with goal difference set to be the deciding factor.

Here’s how the final table is being predicted to look.

1. Leyton Orient - 94 pts (+36) Win the league: 65% Promoted: 95%

2. Stevenage - 85pts (+24) Play-off chances: 28% Promotion chances: 69% Win the league 17%

3. Northampton Town - 81pts (+24) Play-off chances: 34% Promotion chances: 59% Win the league: 11%

4. Salford City - 73pts (+16) Play-off chances: 39% Promotion chances: 27%