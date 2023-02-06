Hartlepool United picked up another massive three points at the weekend after victory at Doncaster Rovers.

Battling Pools are in a position of safety right now, though teams around them have games in hand.

It looks very bleak for Rochdale right now, but do Pools have enough to avoid joining them in next season’s National League.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

1 . Stevenage - 88pts (+29) Win the league: 42% Promotion chances: 86% Play-off chances: 16% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - 88pts (+27) Win the league: 39% Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 14% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 81pts (+23) Win the league: 10% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+24) Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales