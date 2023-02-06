News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United boosted their survival hopes with victory at Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Supercomputer predicts Hartlepool United's latest survival chances after win at Doncaster Rovers, plus where Harrogate Town, Crawley Town, Rochdale and Gillingham will finish - picture gallery

Hartlepool United picked up another massive three points at the weekend after victory at Doncaster Rovers.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

Battling Pools are in a position of safety right now, though teams around them have games in hand.

It looks very bleak for Rochdale right now, but do Pools have enough to avoid joining them in next season’s National League.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Pools news here.

1. Stevenage - 88pts (+29)

Win the league: 42% Promotion chances: 86% Play-off chances: 16%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+27)

Win the league: 39% Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 14%

Photo: Pete Norton:

Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23)

Win the league: 10% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Carlisle United - 77pts (+24)

Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41%

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
