Middlesbrough travel to Leicester City tomorrow night looking to get some momentum going after two games without a win.

Supercomputer predicts outcome of Championship promotion battle after defeats for Middlesbrough and Coventry City but wins for Stoke City, Hull City and Preston North End

Stephen Thirkill

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:35 GMT
It didnt go to plan for Boro at the weekend.

A 3-0 defeat at Watford makes it two without a win ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Leicester City.

Boro, who remain second in the Championship table, face a City side smarting from a home defeat to struggling Blackburn on Saturday.

Leaders Coventry suffered a first defeat of the season at Wrexham, while Stoke moved third after an impressive win at home to Bristol City.

Hull City and Preston also picked up wins to bunch things up at the top end.

Derby are one of the form teamas right now after making light work of struggling Sheffield United with a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane.

The result leaves things looking bleak for Sheffield United along with city neigbours Sheffield Wednesday.

Norwich City and Southampton were also both beaten again .

So who is going to finish where when the season ends? Here a supercomputer – produced by Compare.bet – gives its prediction.

101pts (+55GD)

1. Coventry City

101pts (+55GD) Photo: Getty Images

97ppts (+69GD)

2. Ipswich Town

97ppts (+69GD) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+14GD)

3. Millwall

83pts (+14GD) Photo: Getty Images

78pts (+19GD)

4. Hull City

78pts (+19GD) Photo: Getty Images

