Hartlepool United are being tipped to lose at Northampton Town.

Supercomputer predicts the most likely result for Northampton Town v Hartlepool United, AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers, Carlisle United v Swindon Town, Harrogate Town v Crawley Town and every other League Two game

Hartlepool United are up and running following a battling 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend. Mansfield Town will go in search of their first away point of the season at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 7:00 am

But it promises to be one of the hardest matches of the season this weekend when Pools travel to face promotion-chasing Northampton Town.

They would bite your hands off for another point, but supercomputer thinks they will head back to the north east empty-handed.

Elsewhere in the league Walsall and Stevenage defend their perfects record against each other.

Doncaster Rovers got their first win of the season last weekend against Sutton United. They face another London outfit this weekend when they travel to AFC Wimbledon.

It promises to be another tough away day for Mansfield Town, who head to Leyton Orient for what should be a cracker. The latest supercomputer predictions suggest punters will be better served backing a home win.

Here’s how supercomputer sees every League Two match going this weekend..

1. AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Home win: 33% Draw: 27% Away win: 40%

2. Bradford City v Newport

Home win: 43% Draw: 27% Away win: 30%

3. Carlisle United v Swindon Town

Home win: 27% Draw: 28% Away win: 45%

4. Harrogate Town v Crawley Town

Home win: 42% Draw: 25% Away win: 33%

