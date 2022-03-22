But what is the supercomputer predicting for Pools for the rest of the season?
The League Two campaign looks set to go right down to the wire with two teams predicted to miss out on the play-offs on goal difference.
Here’s is how the Supercomputer predicts League Two will look after matchday 46.
1. Forest Green Rovers - 87pts (+39 GD)
Forest Green are given a 96 per cent chance of promotion.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Exeter City - 81pts (+23GD)
After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Bristol Rovers - 77pts (+15GD)
Bristol Rovers have hit form at just the right time of the season. Supercomputer expects them to squeeze into the top three.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Tranmere Rovers - 76pts (+14GD)
Tranmere will miss out on the automatic promotion places by one point. Their chances of promotion is rated as 32 per cent.
Photo: Getty Images