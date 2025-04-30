Middlesbrough are 7/2 shots to claim a final day play-off place after a costly poor run of form has seen them drop down the table.Middlesbrough are 7/2 shots to claim a final day play-off place after a costly poor run of form has seen them drop down the table.
Middlesbrough are 7/2 shots to claim a final day play-off place after a costly poor run of form has seen them drop down the table.

Supercomputer predicts where Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Watford, Norwich City and the rest will finish in next season's Championship

Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
The promotion dream has faded away for Middlesbrough after a poor run of form when it mattered most.

It’s not quite done and dusted for the season just yet with Boro rated as 7/2 shots to claim a top six place on the final day of the season and 14/1 to bag an unlikely promotion.

But the 1/6 price for Boro not making the play-offs seems a much safer bet, with an early supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – believing Middlesbrough with be plying their trade in the Championship next season.

However, it does expect Boro to come back stronger from this season’s expected disappointment.

Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich come into the league after going down by a country mile – but that will not stop two of that trio from taking next season’s Championship by storm, if the supercomputer is to be believed.

Here is how the table is being tipped to look ahead of what will no doubt be another entertaining season.

90pts (+32)

1. Leicester City

90pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

73pts (+15)

2. Southampton

73pts (+15) Photo: Getty Images

72pts (+14)

3. Middlesbrough

72pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

72pts (+18)

4. Bristol City

72pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

