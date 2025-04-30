It’s not quite done and dusted for the season just yet with Boro rated as 7/2 shots to claim a top six place on the final day of the season and 14/1 to bag an unlikely promotion.

But the 1/6 price for Boro not making the play-offs seems a much safer bet, with an early supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – believing Middlesbrough with be plying their trade in the Championship next season.

However, it does expect Boro to come back stronger from this season’s expected disappointment.

Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich come into the league after going down by a country mile – but that will not stop two of that trio from taking next season’s Championship by storm, if the supercomputer is to be believed.

Here is how the table is being tipped to look ahead of what will no doubt be another entertaining season.

