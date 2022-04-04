Here are the latest supercomputer predictions on how the final table is expected to look.
1. Forest Green Rovers - 89pts (+39 GD)
Forest Green are given a 99 per cent chance of promotion.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Exeter City - 83pts (+24GD)
After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Mansfield Town - 79pts (+13)
Mansfield Town are expected to bag the last automatic promotion spot after a brilliant second half of the season.
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Port Vale - 77pts (+24GD)
The computer predicts form team Port Vale will do enough to secure a play-off place.
Photo: Getty Images