Mansfield Town are expected to seal automatic promotion according to the latest Supercomputer prediction.

'Supercomputer' reveals how League Two season will end for Hartlepool United plus where Exeter City, Swindon Town, Newport County and Bristol Rovers are expected to finish

Hartlepool United suffered defeat at home to Salford City at the weekend – but what do the ‘data experts’ predict for the rest of the League Two campaign.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:00 pm

Here are the latest supercomputer predictions on how the final table is expected to look.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 89pts (+39 GD)

Forest Green are given a 99 per cent chance of promotion.

2. Exeter City - 83pts (+24GD)

After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.

3. Mansfield Town - 79pts (+13)

Mansfield Town are expected to bag the last automatic promotion spot after a brilliant second half of the season.

4. Port Vale - 77pts (+24GD)

The computer predicts form team Port Vale will do enough to secure a play-off place.

