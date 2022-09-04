Supercomputer tips Hartlepool United to finish rock-bottom as search for win goes on - plus where Rochdale, Stevenage, Barrow, AFC Wimbledon and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
The League Two table is starting to have a familiar look to it after seven rounds of action and it’s looking like a long tough season for Hartlepool United.
United are second bottom and without a win in their first seven League Two matches.
And supercomputer expects it to get even worse and is predicted Paul Hartley’s men will finish bottom and get relegated by nine points.
They are being given a 45 per cent chance of relegation.
Here’s how the final table will look according to the supercomputer
Give us your predictions on how the season will go and if Hartlepool can turn it around via our social media channels.
