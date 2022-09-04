United are second bottom and without a win in their first seven League Two matches.

And supercomputer expects it to get even worse and is predicted Paul Hartley’s men will finish bottom and get relegated by nine points.

They are being given a 45 per cent chance of relegation.

Here’s how the final table will look according to the supercomputer

1. Salford City - 86pts (+35) Promotion chances: 66%

2. Leyton Orient - 83pts (+25) Promotion chance: 54%

3. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+21) Promotion chances: 42%

4. Doncaster Rovers - 77pts (+16) Promotion chances: 39%