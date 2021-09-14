Sutton United 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Stream details, team news, previews and match updates from Gander Green Lane

Pools have been in fine form at Victoria Park so far with four wins from four games at home in League Two this season. But on the road it has been a different story as they’ve lost two out of two.

And Pools have never tasted victory at Sutton in four attempts with three draws and a defeat.

The U’s won the National League title after beating Hartlepool 3-0 at Gander Green Lane last season.

Sutton v Hartlepool

Dave Challinor’s side would go on to secure promotion a month later and have settled into life back in the Football League fairly seamlessly. A win for Pools tonight will see them climb up to second in the table after seven games.

Sutton have found things slightly more difficult having just picked up their first win of the new season after beating Stevenage 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

