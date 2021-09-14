Sutton United 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Stream details, team news, previews and match updates from Gander Green Lane
Hartlepool United travel to Sutton United tonight looking to pick up their first away win of the 2021-22 campaign (7:45pm kick-off).
Pools have been in fine form at Victoria Park so far with four wins from four games at home in League Two this season. But on the road it has been a different story as they’ve lost two out of two.
And Pools have never tasted victory at Sutton in four attempts with three draws and a defeat.
The U’s won the National League title after beating Hartlepool 3-0 at Gander Green Lane last season.
Dave Challinor’s side would go on to secure promotion a month later and have settled into life back in the Football League fairly seamlessly. A win for Pools tonight will see them climb up to second in the table after seven games.
Sutton have found things slightly more difficult having just picked up their first win of the new season after beating Stevenage 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sutton United v Hartlepool United (7:45pm kick-off)
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 19:27
- Pools XI: Killip; Francis-Angol, Odusina, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Smith; Daly, Molyneux, Goodwin
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Ferguson, Ogle, Crawford, Jones, Olomola, Cullen
- Pools bookings:
- Sutton XI: Bouzanis, Goodliffe, John, Ajiboye, Eastmond, Sho-Silva, Boldewijn, Joe Kizzi, Milsom, Bennett, Smith
- Sutton subs: Wyatt, Rowe, Bugiel, Beautyman, Randall, House, Wilson
- Sutton bookings:
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
Gavan Holohan misses the game tonight
The Sutton team is in
Sutton XI: Bouzanis, Goodliffe, John, Ajiboye, Eastmond, Sho-Silva, Boldewijn, Joe Kizzi, Milsom, Bennett, Smith
Sutton subs: Wyatt, Rowe, Bugiel, Beautyman, Randall, House, Wilson
The players are out warming up
Dominic Scurr’s verdict on Pools’ starting XI
Have to say, that’s an interesting line-up for Pools tonight. Seems to be a 5-4-1/3-4-3 set-up.
Mark Shelton is here but not in the squad, David Ferguson makes the bench. First league start for Martin Smith too.
Timi Odusina comes back into the side for the first time in the league since the 3-2 defeat at Barrow last month.
The Pools team is in!
Matt Gray on Pools
Sutton manager Matt Gray in tonight’s programme: “On the day that we beat Hartlepool to win the National League in May, their reaction showed a lot of class, coming out to shake hands with us at the presentation.
“I’ve got a lot of time and respect for Dave and his team and was delighted that they joined us in League Two. It was a difficult summer for them, with the short gap between winning the play-offs and the start of the League Two season leaving them up against it.”
We’ve arrived at Sutton
Team news in an hour - check out our predicted line-up
Stream tonight’s match
You can stream tonight’s match via iFollow for £10 here - https://www.hartlepoolunited.co.uk/matches/fixtures/first-team/202122/september/sutton-united-vs-hartlepool-united-on-17-aug-21/