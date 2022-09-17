The pressure continues to grow on Paul Hartley as Hartlepool United suffer defeat against Sutton United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Will Randall and Harry Beautyman’s second half strikes mean it is now nine league games without a win for Hartley since being appointed, with Pools having now gone 18 games since their last League Two win back in March.

Pools were second best throughout the afternoon in south London as the U’s struck twice in the second half to condemn Pools to their fifth defeat of the season.

Randall converted from close range from Donovan Wilson’s low cross before Beautyman’s fine header sealed the three points for the home side.

Hartley had been keen to cling onto the positives heading into the trip to the VBS Community Stadium in that Pools were unbeaten in three, despite two late sucker-punches against Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra which forced them to settle for a draw in both.

And with that, Hartley kept faith in the side who started in the midweek draw as Reghan Tumilty was deemed fit following a knock on the ankle and Callum Cooke continued in midfield after his return from a knee problem.

There was, however, one change on the bench as full-back Jamie Sterry replaced Joe Grey having missed the last two league games with a foot injury.

But it was a slow start from Pools who looked as though they were still suffering the impact of that late equaliser in midweek against Crewe with the home side putting them on the back foot for much of the opening half-an-hour.

Alex Lacey had to be on hand to deal with pressure from Beautyman and Joe Kizzi before the U’s were within the width of the post of taking the lead when Brody Paterson failed to clear a floated free-kick before a scramble in the penalty would see the home side turn the ball against the foot of Ben Killip’s post.

And Euan Murray had no room for error a minute later when Donovan Wilson beat the high Pools line to advance on goal before the Scotsman denied him with a superb last-ditch challenge.

Randall was next to threaten as he headed over with Pools unable to keep possession in midfield.

It was not until five minutes before the end of the first half where Pools were able to get Josh Umerah away from his marker in the final third with the striker winning a corner that Mouhamed Niang would stoop low to head over the bar.

Pools’ first half was summed up when Rollin Menayese and Tumilty got in the way of one another for a clearance before Omar Bugiel escaped Murray on the left and was desperately unlucky his cross did not yield the opening goal.

A direct ball caused Pools trouble again on the stroke of half-time but Wilson, having controlled well, couldn’t keep his effort on target.

Pools did have the final chance of the half as Paterson played a good ball into the feet of Umerah who rolled Coby Rowe before firing well over the bar.

The theme of the game continued in the opening stages of the second half with Killip forced into a superb save to thwart Wilson who broke clear of the defence.

But the hosts did not have long to wait before breaking the deadlock as Wilson, who enjoyed a excellent afternoon on the right, broke clear again, but this time instead of going for goal he found Randall unmarked in the six yard box to tap home.

Wilson brought another good save from Killip after he was able to capitalise on a slip from Euan Murray but was denied by the feet of Killip.

And it was from the right where Pools would concede the second as a deep cross found Beautyman who had the freedom of the penalty area to pick his spot and he did so well with a fine diving header into the top corner to pile the pressure on Hartley who remains winless in the league this season.

Sutton United XI: Rose, Milsom (Barden), John, Rowe, Kizzi (Smith), Randall, Beautyman, Eastmond, Neufville (Boldewijn), Wilson (Kendall), Bugiel (Kouassi)

Subs: Ward, Thomas,

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty (Sterry), Menayese, Murray, Lacey (Hastie), Paterson (Ferguson), Niang (Shelton), Cooke, Crawford, McDonald (Ndjoli), Umerah