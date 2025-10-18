Sutton United 3-3 Hartlepool United: Former Pools defender Edon Pruti's added time header denies old side much-needed three points

Pools were denied what would have been a first win in six matches after Edon Pruti's 95th minute header salvaged a point for strugglers Sutton in a remarkable 3-3 draw on Saturday. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

The 23-year-old endured a challenging spell in the North East and got one over on his former employers as his towering header deep into added time denied Pools a first win in six matches.

Interim boss Nicky Featherstone had challenged his side to "find something from within" in the week and Pools did at least produce an improved performance in South London. The visitors were far from perfect and went behind when Lewis Simper's first-time finish put the Us, who have won just one league game all season, ahead after 18 minutes. Yet Pools managed to summon up some of the spirit and fight that has been sorely lacking in recent weeks and drew level thanks to Luke Charman's deft header seven minutes into the second half. Sutton took the lead for a second time after an hour when substitute Brandon Njoku capitalised on an error by Nathan Ferguson but Pools struck back again six minutes later when Vadaine Oliver produced a superb finish to continue his impressive scoring form. The visitors thought Jermaine Francis had won them the game in the 84th minute thanks to a brilliant flick, only for Pruti to thunder home a header in added time to heap more misery on embattled Pools.

Pools, who made five changes from Tuesday night's humbling FA Cup exit at the hands of Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, survived a scare inside two minutes when George Evans denied Ashley Nadesan from close range after the visitors were slow to react to a loose ball. Moments later, Nadesan, looking to end a run of six National League games without a goal, fired straight at Evans from the edge of the box as the home side started on the front foot.

Sutton, who appointed Worthing boss Chris Agutter as their new manager at the beginning of the month following the sacking of Steve Morison, dominated the ball in the opening exchanges but the visitors looked comfortable in their shape and Luke Charman forced a regulation save from Aziaya after a sharp turn on the edge of the box in the 10th minute.

The hosts almost capitalised on a loose header from the returning Cameron John after 13 minutes when David Ogbonna, who scored in the Us midweek FA Cup win over Farnham, blazed over the bar from a promising position. At the other end, Jermaine Francis, back in the starting XI following a spell on international duty with Grenada, flashed an inviting ball across the face of goal after combining well with Adam Campbell, making his first start since March, in the 15th minute.

Sutton took the lead after 18 minutes when talismanic midfielder Simper swept a first-time finish beyond Evans to score his fourth goal of the season. Pools were stretched at the back, Jay Benn was dragged out of position and Jayden Harris, driving forward, pulled the ball back for Simper who fired the home side into the lead with an impressive finish.

In a bid to respond, Charman, as so often this season his side's likeliet route to goal in the opening stages, fired straight at Aziaya in the 21st minute. Other than that, the visitors looked threatening from set-pieces and Aziaya made a bit of a mess of dealing with a deep corner, but Sutton were generally comfortable after going ahead.

Pools went within a whisker of an equaliser after 37 minutes when Campbell's low strike cannonned off the foot of the post. It was by far the closest Pools had come during a generally lacklustre first half performance.

Campbell went close again four minutes into the second half when his free-kick from a tight angle almost caught Aziaya out. From the resulting corner, Jack Hunter flashed an effort well wide of the post from distance.

Pools drew level in the 52nd minute when Charman scored his second goal in two games. A well-worked Pools move saw Campbell and Francis combine before the advancing Benn picked out Charman with a pinpoint cross and the forward's glancing header nestled into the far corner to get the visitors back into the game.

The visitors spurned a good chance to take the lead three minutes later when Sutton were caught in possession but Hunter's strike was straight at Aziaya.

The Us restored their lead on the hour when substitute Njoku scored his third goal of the campaign. The visitors looked in total control when Nathan Sheron dealt with a hopeful long ball forward only for the retreating Ferguson to inadvertently slide the ball into the path of Njoku, who was fastest to the loose pass and beat Evans with a cool low finish.

Pools hit back in the 66th minute when Oliver, who had been generally starved of service up front, produced a moment of magic to score for the third time in four league games. The frontman latched onto Besart Topallaj's ball forward and, with Aziaya needlessly charging off his line, lofted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper and into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

It was turning into an enthralling end-to-end contest and the hosts went close 20 minutes from time when the lively Simper lashed an effort narrowly wide after good work on the edge of the box.

Both sides were pressing for a winner and Pools came close in the 80th minute when substitute Jamie Miley played a defence-splitting pass towards Francis but Aziaya was off his line quickly to beat the winger to the loose ball.

Pools took the lead for the first time after 84 minutes when Francis, probably the outstanding performer on his return to the side, scored his third goal of the season. The visitors broke forward well and substitute Matty Daly picked out Francis in the area and the wideman produced a superb flick to beat Aziaya and send the hardy travelling fans wild.

Just when it was starting to look like Pools had done enough to win the game, Sutton, who are making a habit of late goals having left it until the 120th minute to beat Farnham in the FA Cup on Tuesday, salvaged a point when Pruti headed home five minutes into added time against his former side.

The visitors almost produced a remarkable end to a remarkable game when substitute Danny Johnson lashed an effort wide of the far post in the 99th minute but in the end it was a point that will do little to assuage the pressure building on Pools, who have now won just one of their last 13 matches ahead of the visit of Solihull Moors next weekend.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Evans; Benn, Sheron (c), John, Topallaj; Ferguson (sub, Miley, 70), Hunter (sub, Kouogun, 90+5); Francis, Campbell (sub, Daly, 70), Charman; Oliver (sub, Johnson, 78)