Sutton United have signed versatile defender Junior Robinson on loan from West Ham ahead of this weekend's visit of Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Us have been in fine form of late and are unbeaten in their last seven matches as they prepare to host Pools on Saturday. The visitors will make the long trip to South London without a win in their last four games, although Pools are hoping the appointment of Anthony Limbrick, who becomes the 16th man to take charge at the Prestige Group Stadium in the last decade, will help re-energise their promotion push.

Sutton, who are just one point outside the play-off places, picked up a point away at league leaders Barnet on Boxing Day and produced a remarkable performance to beat promotion-chasing York 2-1 last month. That proved much to the frustration of Minstermen chairman Matt Uggla, who took to social media to criticise match-winner Will Davies, who spent six months at the LNER Community Stadium. Davies has been in remarkable form of late and will come into Saturday's game with nine goals in his last 10 games, including six in his last five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their impressive recent form, Us boss Steve Morrison moved to strengthen his squad still further earlier in the week with the loan signing of Junior Morrison, who joins on a deal until the end of the season. Morrison is set for his first taste of senior football and came to Sutton's attention when he scored against them in the National League Cup in December.

The versatile Robinson came to Sutton's attention after scoring against them for West Ham's under-23s during a National League Cup clash in December. Picture by Cameron Howard/Getty Images.

Comfortable at full-back, wing-back or out wide, Robinson has been with West Ham since he was just six after catching the eye of a scout while playing for Sunday League team Senrab FC. The 20-year-old signed his first professional deal in 2022 after featuring 28 times in an impressive campaign for the under-18s side and penned a new extension last March.

Robinson, who has made 10 appearances for West Ham's under-21s this season, has been capped by England at under-15 and under-17 level and could be set to make his Sutton debut against Pools this weekend.

"We are delighted to get Junior over the line as we look to add further quality on the flanks," Sutton boss Steve Morrison told the Us official club website.

"He is a talented boy who impressed against us for West Ham back in December and we are looking forward to seeing him perform at that calibre for us now."