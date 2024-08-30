“After coming through the academy and being a local lad, this opportunity means a lot.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United have signed Leicester City goalkeeper Brad Young on a season-long loan, subject to league approval.

The Sunderland-born stopper returns to the North East having come through the ranks at Pools, attracting the attention of a number of clubs higher up the football pyramid before moving to former Premier League champions Leicester in 2021.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in Leicester's youth teams and spent six months on loan at Notts County in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he found his opportunities limited during his time in Nottingham and returns to Pools in search of what will be his first real taste of senior football.

The towering goalkeeper graduated from the Pools academy and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2019.

Darren Sarll's side have been on the hunt for a goalkeeper all summer and were rumoured to be interested in bringing Everton's highly-rated Zan-Luk Leban to the Prestige Group Stadium.

The Slovenian under-21 international, who had trials at the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona when he was a teenager, impressed on loan at National League North outfit Farsley Celtic last season.

However, the Toffees are said to be keen to integrate the Slovenian into their first team set-up and Pools boss Darren Sarll has remained patient in his pursuit of other options.

Pools signed former Morecambe goalkeeper Adam Smith on a short-term deal a week before the new season started following a successful trial period with the club; Sarll knows the 31-year-old well, having worked with him while he was in charge of Yeovil.

Despite Smith's arrival Sarll has opted to put his faith in Joel Dixon, who kept just one clean sheet in 26 games during a torrid first season at the club but secured three consecutive shutouts at the start of the new campaign.

The Pools boss insisted in the week that a winger to replace the injured Luke Charman, who was ruled out for at least a month after limping off a quarter-of-an-hour into the goalless draw with Southend, remained at the top of his shopping list.

With the transfer window in the top four divisions closing on Friday, opportunities can open up for National League clubs looking to bolster their banks; unlike in the Premier League and Football League, the National League window almost never closes.

Young, who played for the Foxes under-21 side in the Football League Trophy last week, arrives to add further cover and competition to the Pools goalkeeping department and becomes manager Darren Sarll's 11th new signing since his appointment in April.

“I’m buzzing to be back here,” Young said.

“After coming through the academy and being a local lad, this opportunity means a lot.

“I know how much it means to the fans and the community when there is success on the pitch, so hopefully we can build something together this year and get a real buzz around the town.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”