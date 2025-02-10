Tamworth manager Andy Peaks is confident his side can match Hartlepool United when the two teams meet on Tuesday night.

The 54-year-old has done a remarkable job since taking charge of the Staffordshire outfit in 2022, leading the Lambs to back-to-back promotions, winning the National League North title last season.

Tamworth have acquitted themselves well in the fifth tier and find themselves in 15th ahead of Tuesday's game. The highlight of their season was, of course, the visit of Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup third round. The Lambs, who play on an artificial surface, pushed Spurs all the way to extra time and attracted the admiration of the footballing world for their spirited performance.

While Tamworth aren't mathematically sure of survival, they are nine points clear of the bottom four and feel like a club on the up after Peaks, a former PE teacher, signed a full-time contract to keep him at The Lamb Ground until 2027 last month.

Tamworth were without influential frontman Dan Creaney, who has scored 10 goals in 29 games this season, for Saturday's narrow defeat at home to play-off chasing Halifax, although Peaks confirmed he is hoping to have the 29-year-old back in contention this week. Both Ronan Maher, who signed for a second loan spell from League Two leaders Walsall, and Arjan Raikhy, who arrived on loan from Premier League Leicester, featured from the bench on Saturday and are likely to be involved again when the Lambs make the long trip up to the North East.

Pools won the reverse fixture back in August thanks to late goal from Joe Grey but Tamworth knocked them out of the FA Trophy on penalties in December.

Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick will be looking to build on Saturday's statement win against Sutton while capitalising on Tamworth's indifferent record on the road; the Lambs have lost eight of their 14 National League games away from home this term.

However, Tamworth are no strangers to upsetting the odds and Peaks is hoping that his side can spring a surprise at the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening.

"It's going to be a tough game," he told Tamworth's official club website.

"It's a long way to go on a Tuesday night. We went there and won before, we played well on the night. I think they made quite a lot of changes though because it was an FA Trophy game. They'll be gunning for revenge.

"I keep saying that if we acquit ourselves properly then we can match most teams in this league and that will be no different on Tuesday. If we're off it and we don't take our chances, then it'll be a tough night. We have to take the performances of the last few weeks into it and go again."