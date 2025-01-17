Teenage Hartlepool United attacker Max Storey signs for Northern League side on loan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The forward, who made his Pools debut at the end of last season against Dagenham and Redbridge, made 12 appearances for the Northern Premier League strugglers but saw his progress hampered following a serious injury, dislocating his elbow and suffering two fractures to his arm.
Storey has now joined West Auckland, who are 12th in the Northern League Division One, where he'll link up with Pools scholar Charlie Berry, who is in the midst of a work experience loan at Darlington Road.
Storey could be in line to make his debut when West Auckland host Northallerton Town on Friday evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.