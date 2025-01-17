Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenage Hartlepool United attacker Max Storey has been recalled from his loan spell at Blyth Spartans and has signed for West Auckland Town until the end of the season.

The forward, who made his Pools debut at the end of last season against Dagenham and Redbridge, made 12 appearances for the Northern Premier League strugglers but saw his progress hampered following a serious injury, dislocating his elbow and suffering two fractures to his arm.

Storey has now joined West Auckland, who are 12th in the Northern League Division One, where he'll link up with Pools scholar Charlie Berry, who is in the midst of a work experience loan at Darlington Road.

Storey could be in line to make his debut when West Auckland host Northallerton Town on Friday evening.