Teenager Louis Stephenson is living the dream as defender stars in Hartlepool United's win over Halifax Town
Stephenson signed his first professional contract earlier in the season but has struggled for minutes since new boss Kevin Phillips took over.
Having been used from the bench against Eastleigh, he was selected from the start for the first time in more than a month and grabbed his opportunity with both hands, flying down the right-flank and providing Pools with some much-needed pace and energy.
And the young defender, who despite only having made a handful of appearances has become a firm favourite among fans, admitted he loves playing for Pools.
"Coming back today and putting in a performance in front of the fans, it was class," he said.
"You have bad days, but hopefully we won't have many more.
"I love every moment I'm on the pitch - I still get nervous when I come on!
"When we win, the feeling is incredible and I'm buzzing."