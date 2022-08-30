The 10 changes Paul Hartley could make to Hartlepool United line-up for EFL Trophy clash with Harrogate Town in predicted XI
Hartlepool United are back in action tonight as they welcome Harrogate Town to the Suit Direct Stadium in the Papa Johns Trophy.
Pools have fond memories of the EFL Trophy following last season’s run to the semi-finals having claimed a number of League One scalps along the way.
And they begin this year’s campaign against Harrogate on home soil.
Paul Hartley’s side are still searching for their first win of the new season following the weekend defeat at Leyton Orient and welcome a Sulphurites side also struggling for form in the early part of the campaign after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Newport County last time out.
The fixture with Harrogate is also the last opportunity for players to impress ahead of the closing of the transfer window on Thursday with Pools still keen to add to their squad.
And here we predict our starting XI for the Papa Johns Trophy clash with Hartley to make wholesale changes to his line-up.