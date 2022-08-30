News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United host Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The 10 changes Paul Hartley could make to Hartlepool United line-up for EFL Trophy clash with Harrogate Town in predicted XI

Hartlepool United are back in action tonight as they welcome Harrogate Town to the Suit Direct Stadium in the Papa Johns Trophy.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:08 am

Pools have fond memories of the EFL Trophy following last season’s run to the semi-finals having claimed a number of League One scalps along the way.

And they begin this year’s campaign against Harrogate on home soil.

Paul Hartley’s side are still searching for their first win of the new season following the weekend defeat at Leyton Orient and welcome a Sulphurites side also struggling for form in the early part of the campaign after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Newport County last time out.

The fixture with Harrogate is also the last opportunity for players to impress ahead of the closing of the transfer window on Thursday with Pools still keen to add to their squad.

And here we predict our starting XI for the Papa Johns Trophy clash with Hartley to make wholesale changes to his line-up.

1. Kyle Letheren

Letheren may get his first start for Pools in the EFL Trophy with Ben Killip having been an ever-present so far this season. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Reghan Tumilty

Tumilty featured in the Carabao Cup defeat at Blackburn Rovers and may be handed another start in the EFL Trophy against Harrogate Town. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Rollin Menayese

Menayese was left on the bench for the weekend defeat at Leyton Orient but could make his return against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Euan Murray

Murray returned from injury in the defeat at Leyton Orient and will be looking to bounce back if selected against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Paul HartleyHarrogate TownLeague OneLeyton Orient
