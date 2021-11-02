Last night, Pools confirmed that Dave Challinor was set to leave the club.

Challinor has spent two years at Victoria Park and will leave the club sitting in 10th in League Two, a far healthier position than when he took over in November 2019.

With that in mind, the Pools job may be an attractive option for and here, we have listed 15 managers that BetVictor believe could be the next man in the Victoria Park dugout.

1. Chris Coleman - 25/1 Despite bringing great success to the Wales national team, Coleman’s spell as Sunderland boss that resulted in relegation from the Championship has tarnished his pedigree as manager a little. Maybe a move to Pools is what Coleman needs to reinvigorate his managerial career? (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. John O’Shea - 25/1 O’Shea would bring a huge playing pedigree to Victoria Park, but no management experience. Since retiring from football, he has worked as an assistant manager at Reading and with the Republic of Ireland national side. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3. Chris Wilder - 20/1 Going from Premier League Sheffield United to League Two Hartlepool United might be unlikely, however, Wilder has proven his value in the football league and knows how to get the very best out of his squads. (Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. Paul Heckingbottom - 20/1 Wilder’s replacement at Bramall Lane was Heckingbottom who had the ominous task of keeping The Blades in the Premier League. The former Leeds manager is still at Sheffield United, working as their Under-23’s manager. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales