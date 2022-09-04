Pools welcomed a new manager in Paul Hartley in June with the former Celtic, Hearts and Hibernian midfielder handed the task of overseeing a rebuild of the squad following their EFL survival last season.

With several players leaving the club, Hartley has gone to work on bringing as many as 16 new players in at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And here we take a look at every deal Pools have completed this summer with the transfer window now closed.

1. Kyle Letheren Letheren became the first signing of the Paul Hartley era joining on a free transfer after his exit from Morecambe. The experienced stopper joined as a goalkeeper coach and back-up to No.1 Ben Killip.

2. Reghan Tumilty Full-back Tumilty arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium in search of a new challenge in the Football League having spent his career in Scotland prior to the move.

3. Mouhamed Niang Niang was the third arrival of the summer after the tough-tackling midfielder joined from Partick Thistle.

4. Euan Murray Murray was part of a trio of signings ahead of Pools' pre-season trip to Portugal. The defender joined from Kilmarnock who he helped earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership with last season.