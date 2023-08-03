News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Dan Dodds has been a regular for Hartlepool United in pre-season. Picture by FRANK REIDDan Dodds has been a regular for Hartlepool United in pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID
Dan Dodds has been a regular for Hartlepool United in pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

The 28 Hartlepool United players who featured in pre-season - photo gallery

Hartlepool United’s pre-season came to an end with an emphatic win over Sunderland at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

John Askey’s side have contested five friendlies in total since returning to training at the beginning of July.

Pools registered wins over Championship duo Middlesbrough and Sunderland, as well as a 5-1 success over Redcar Athletic.

The only defeat came against League Two’s Harrogate Town, with a goalless draw against Blyth Spartans completing Hartlepool’s results.

But which of Askey’s 28 players used this pre-season featured the most?

Darcy was one of three academy players to feature in pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Campbell Darcy - 16

Darcy was one of three academy players to feature in pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
New signing Wallace played the opening 45 minutes against Middlesbrough before picking up an injury which ruled him out of the rest of pre-season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

2. Kieran Wallace - 45

New signing Wallace played the opening 45 minutes against Middlesbrough before picking up an injury which ruled him out of the rest of pre-season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Longstaff was on trial with Hartlepool before completing a permanent move to Inverness CT. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3. Luis Longstaff - 45

Longstaff was on trial with Hartlepool before completing a permanent move to Inverness CT. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

Photo Sales
Ndjoli's only appearance came in the opening friendly with Middlesbrough. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

4. Mikael Ndjoli - 45

Ndjoli's only appearance came in the opening friendly with Middlesbrough. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:SunderlandMiddlesbroughBlyth SpartansRedcar AthleticHarrogate Town