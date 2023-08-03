The 28 Hartlepool United players who featured in pre-season - photo gallery
Hartlepool United’s pre-season came to an end with an emphatic win over Sunderland at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
John Askey’s side have contested five friendlies in total since returning to training at the beginning of July.
Pools registered wins over Championship duo Middlesbrough and Sunderland, as well as a 5-1 success over Redcar Athletic.
The only defeat came against League Two’s Harrogate Town, with a goalless draw against Blyth Spartans completing Hartlepool’s results.
But which of Askey’s 28 players used this pre-season featured the most?
