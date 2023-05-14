News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hartlepool United had average games of over 4,500 in the 2023/23 League Two season.Hartlepool United had average games of over 4,500 in the 2023/23 League Two season.
Hartlepool United had average games of over 4,500 in the 2023/23 League Two season.

The alternative 2022/23 League Two table based on total crowds and where Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Harrogate Town, Crawley Town, Stockport County, Salford City and Barrow sit - picture gallery

More than 2.8 million fans watched League Two football this season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th May 2023, 13:00 BST

The figures – produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – show a total of 2,869,074m fans took in games at an average crowd of 5,681.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but perhaps AFC Wimbledon will do well to keep their current crowds up if they poor form continues.

Hartlepool enjoyed a healthy average gate of 4,525 and they will need all those fans next year to give them the best chance of bouncing straight back to League Two.

Here is how United’s crowds compared to the rest of the league. (*Each team’s actual league position is in brackets next to club name)

You can get all the latest Pools news, here.

Total crowd: 361.030 Average: 18.052

1. Bradford City (6)

Total crowd: 361.030 Average: 18.052 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 197.880 Average crowd: 8.995

2. Stockport County (4)

Total crowd: 197.880 Average crowd: 8.995 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Total crowd: 178.678 Average: 8.934

3. Swindon Town (10)

Total crowd: 178.678 Average: 8.934 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 166.479 Average crowd: 7.567

4. AFC Wimbledon (21)

Total crowd: 166.479 Average crowd: 7.567 Photo: James Chance

