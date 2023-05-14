More than 2.8 million fans watched League Two football this season.

The figures – produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – show a total of 2,869,074m fans took in games at an average crowd of 5,681.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but perhaps AFC Wimbledon will do well to keep their current crowds up if they poor form continues.

Hartlepool enjoyed a healthy average gate of 4,525 and they will need all those fans next year to give them the best chance of bouncing straight back to League Two.

Here is how United’s crowds compared to the rest of the league. (*Each team’s actual league position is in brackets next to club name)

1 . Bradford City (6) Total crowd: 361.030 Average: 18.052

2 . Stockport County (4) Total crowd: 197.880 Average crowd: 8.995

3 . Swindon Town (10) Total crowd: 178.678 Average: 8.934

4 . AFC Wimbledon (21) Total crowd: 166.479 Average crowd: 7.567