News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Hartlepool United know what it's like to earn promotion from the National League via the play-offs. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)Hartlepool United know what it's like to earn promotion from the National League via the play-offs. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
Hartlepool United know what it's like to earn promotion from the National League via the play-offs. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The amount of points Hartlepool United need to reach the National League play-offs based on recent history of Chesterfield, Bromley, Wrexham and more

Hartlepool United have dropped down the National League table in recent weeks.
By Joe Ramage
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:02 GMT

After a bright start to the new season John Askey’s side have hit a poor run of form with just two wins in their last 10 games.

It's a run of form which has seen them slide down the table with Pools now five points adrift of Aldershot Town in the final play-off place.

Askey will be hoping he can turn his side’s fortunes around when they return to action next weekend but just how many points will Hartlepool need if they are to reach that elusive seventh spot in the National League table?

Here we look at how many points have been needed to reach the play-offs in the National League since the introduction of two teams being promoted back in 2003 to gauge how many points Pools might need over the remainder of the season if they are to give themselves a shot at promotion back to the Football League.

Dagenham & Redbridge claimed the final play-off spot in 2003 - the first year of the league's reform to allow two promotion places. The Daggers were beaten in the play-off final by Doncaster Rovers.

1. 2003 - Dagenham & Redbridge - 72 points

Dagenham & Redbridge claimed the final play-off spot in 2003 - the first year of the league's reform to allow two promotion places. The Daggers were beaten in the play-off final by Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
The Shots required 70 points to reach the play-offs before losing in the final against Shrewsbury Town. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

2. 2004 - Aldershot Town - 70 points

The Shots required 70 points to reach the play-offs before losing in the final against Shrewsbury Town. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Lionel Perez joined Stevenage's coaching staff as they claimed the final play-off spot in 2005. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

3. 2005 - Stevenage - 72 points

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Lionel Perez joined Stevenage's coaching staff as they claimed the final play-off spot in 2005. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Morecambe reached a total of 74 points to claim fifth spot - the highest total following the two promotion introduction. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

4. 2006 - Morecambe - 74 points

Morecambe reached a total of 74 points to claim fifth spot - the highest total following the two promotion introduction. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueChesterfieldBromleyWrexhamAldershot TownFootball League