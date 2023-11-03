The amount of points Hartlepool United need to reach the National League play-offs based on recent history of Chesterfield, Bromley, Wrexham and more
After a bright start to the new season John Askey’s side have hit a poor run of form with just two wins in their last 10 games.
It's a run of form which has seen them slide down the table with Pools now five points adrift of Aldershot Town in the final play-off place.
Askey will be hoping he can turn his side’s fortunes around when they return to action next weekend but just how many points will Hartlepool need if they are to reach that elusive seventh spot in the National League table?
Here we look at how many points have been needed to reach the play-offs in the National League since the introduction of two teams being promoted back in 2003 to gauge how many points Pools might need over the remainder of the season if they are to give themselves a shot at promotion back to the Football League.