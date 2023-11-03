Hartlepool United have dropped down the National League table in recent weeks.

After a bright start to the new season John Askey’s side have hit a poor run of form with just two wins in their last 10 games.

It's a run of form which has seen them slide down the table with Pools now five points adrift of Aldershot Town in the final play-off place.

Askey will be hoping he can turn his side’s fortunes around when they return to action next weekend but just how many points will Hartlepool need if they are to reach that elusive seventh spot in the National League table?

Here we look at how many points have been needed to reach the play-offs in the National League since the introduction of two teams being promoted back in 2003 to gauge how many points Pools might need over the remainder of the season if they are to give themselves a shot at promotion back to the Football League.

2003 - Dagenham & Redbridge - 72 points Dagenham & Redbridge claimed the final play-off spot in 2003 - the first year of the league's reform to allow two promotion places. The Daggers were beaten in the play-off final by Doncaster Rovers.

2004 - Aldershot Town - 70 points The Shots required 70 points to reach the play-offs before losing in the final against Shrewsbury Town.

2005 - Stevenage - 72 points Former Sunderland goalkeeper Lionel Perez joined Stevenage's coaching staff as they claimed the final play-off spot in 2005.