On the pitch Pools are back in 11th spot but the play-off places still remain very much in reach.

Off the field they have had superb backing as ever by the club’s loyal fans, with average gates of nearly over 3,500. It is an average crowd higher than Burton Albion in League One and other League Two sides.

But how do the gates at Pools compare to their National League rivals? Here we bring you the answers via the footballwebpages.co.uk website, with stats provided up to December 23.