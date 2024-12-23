Hartlepool United have had average gates of just over 3.500 so far this season.Hartlepool United have had average gates of just over 3.500 so far this season.
The average crowd for every National League side this season, including Hartlepool United, Southend United, Oldham Athletic, Yeovil Town and York City

They may not be the best team in the National League right now, but Pools are certainly one of the biggest clubs in the league.

On the pitch Pools are back in 11th spot but the play-off places still remain very much in reach.

Off the field they have had superb backing as ever by the club’s loyal fans, with average gates of nearly over 3,500. It is an average crowd higher than Burton Albion in League One and other League Two sides.

But how do the gates at Pools compare to their National League rivals? Here we bring you the answers via the footballwebpages.co.uk website, with stats provided up to December 23.

7,068

1. Southend United

7,068 Photo: Getty Images

5,679

2. Oldham Athletic

5,679 Photo: Getty Images

5,674

3. York City

5,674 Photo: Getty Images

3,551

4. Hartlepool United

3,551 Photo: Frank Reid

