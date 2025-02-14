Pools are still just about in the race for a play-off place, but need to turn too many draws into some wins.

Throughout the season Pools have attracted good crowds – and they will need those fans every step of the way as they look to kick on into the top seven.

Around the National League more than 830,000 fans have taken in games so far this season.

So how do the gates at Pools compare to their National League rivals? Here we bring you the answers via the transfermarkt.co.uk website, with stats provided up to Feb 13.