Hartlepool United attracted a crowd of 3.177 for the 2-2 draw at home to Tamworth.

The best and worst supported sides in the National League this season, including Hartlepool United, Sutton United, Rochdale, Tamworth and Forest Green Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:01 GMT
It’s been a bit of a tough season for Pools fans with the club’s up and down form.

Pools are still just about in the race for a play-off place, but need to turn too many draws into some wins.

Throughout the season Pools have attracted good crowds – and they will need those fans every step of the way as they look to kick on into the top seven.

Around the National League more than 830,000 fans have taken in games so far this season.

So how do the gates at Pools compare to their National League rivals? Here we bring you the answers via the transfermarkt.co.uk website, with stats provided up to Feb 13.

98,752

1. Southend United

98,752 Photo: Getty Images

86,473

2. York City

86,473 Photo: Getty Images

76,661

3. Oldham Athletic

76,661 Photo: Getty Images

53,902

4. Hartlepool United

53,902 Photo: Frank Reid

