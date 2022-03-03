Some teams just aren’t up it when falling behind as these stats revealed.
The stats – provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and accurate up to Feb 28,2022 – show there are four teams in League Two who have yet to win after going behind.
And the team at the bottom might leave you a bit surprised.
Here are the best and the worst teams in the division.
1. Exeter City - 16pts (4th)
Four wins and four draws after having been behind in 13 games.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Sutton United - 14pts (5th)
Four wins and two draws after trailing in 14 games.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Hartlepool United - 14pts (12th)
Four wins and two draws after having falling behind in 19 games.
Photo: Getty
4. Swindon Town - 13pts (7th)
Three wins and four draw having been behind in 16 games.
Photo: Getty