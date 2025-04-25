Hartlepool United are ending he National League season in inconsistent fashion.Hartlepool United are ending he National League season in inconsistent fashion.
The best and worst teams in the National League right now as FC Halifax Town, Gateshead, Southend and Altrincham fight for play-off place

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:01 BST
It wasn’t to be this season for Pools after they failed to build on a head of steam and finish the season strongly.

It’s been a mixed bag for Pools with small good runs never developing into anything of promise with too many draws and defeats hindering any hopes of a late dash into the top seven.

It’s all about momentum in sport, whether for good or bad, and Pools will be looking for more consistency and some long unbeaten spells next season.

Here we look back on how the season in ending and which sides have been the best and worst in the National League over the last 15 games. The table comes via the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of April 24

15 11 3 1 31:8 23 36

1. Barnet

15 11 3 1 31:8 23 36 Photo: Getty Images

15 9 3 3 32:16 16 30

2. York City

15 9 3 3 32:16 16 30 Photo: Getty Images

15 8 3 4 22:16 6 27

3. Boston United

15 8 3 4 22:16 6 27 Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

15 6 7 2 22:14 8 25

4. Southend United

15 6 7 2 22:14 8 25 Photo: Getty Images

