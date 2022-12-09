News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United have won just 39 points from 44 games in 2022.

The best League Two teams in 2022 and where Hartlepool United, Colchester United, Harrogate Town, Rochdale, Walsall and Newport County are in our alternative league table

Hartlepool United finished last season in 17th place – a whopping 16 points above the relegation places.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

Something like that would certainly be a dream come true after a woeful start to the current campaign.

If the points won from the second half of last season were combined with the first 20 games of this season it still doesn’t make good reading.

Here we take a look at how the alternative League Two table would look across 2022. – courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Let us know your thoughts on if Pools will survive via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Pools news, here.

1. Northampton Town - 79pts

44 22 13 9 65:40 25 79

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Mansfield Town - 78pts

44 23 9 12 69:51 18 78

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Leyton Orient - 75pts

44 22 9 13 58:38 20 75

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Swindon Town - 74pts

45 21 11 13 72:51 21 74

Photo: Pete Norton

