Hartlepool United have scored just once after half-time this season.

The best teams in League Two at scoring second half goals and where Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Rochdale, Colchester United and Gillingham would be in a our alternative table

Hartlepool have struggled in front of goal so far this season with just five goals from their first seven matches.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:08 am

Scoring second half goals is something they are finding even harder, with just one goal coming in the second half.

It could be worse, with Gillingham currently the only team in League Two yet to score after half-time – a side that has scored just once all season.

There have been 89 goals scored after the break, but where would they be if the table was based only on goals scored after half-time and how different would the table look?

Who would be top and who would drop?

Here’s exactly how the very different table would look.

1. Mansfield Town

9 goals

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Northampton Town

8 goals

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Doncaster Rovers

7 goals

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Leyton Orient

8 goals

Photo: Dan Mullan

HartlepoolCrawley TownRochdaleLeague Two
