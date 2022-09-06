Scoring second half goals is something they are finding even harder, with just one goal coming in the second half.

It could be worse, with Gillingham currently the only team in League Two yet to score after half-time – a side that has scored just once all season.

There have been 89 goals scored after the break, but where would they be if the table was based only on goals scored after half-time and how different would the table look?

Who would be top and who would drop?

Here’s exactly how the very different table would look.

Get all the latest Hartlepool news here.

1. Mansfield Town 9 goals Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town 8 goals Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Doncaster Rovers 7 goals Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Leyton Orient 8 goals Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales