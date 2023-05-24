News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United fans saw just five home wins all season.

The best value for money season-tickets for EVERY League Two club in the 2022/23 season and how much it cost fans of Hartlepool United, Gillingham, Newport County and Crewe Alexandra to see a home win - picture gallery

Bookies Betfred have conducted a study into the cost of every season ticket in the EFL for the 2022/23 campaign to determine which club’s season tickets have been the best value-for-money purchase in regard to their team’s home form this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th May 2023, 14:51 BST

For the study, Betfred used the cheapest adult season ticket available from every club in the EFL to work out the respective cost-per-win.

Statistics from home ties in play-off semi-finals were not included in the study as the cost for attending these fixtures aren’t factored into season ticket prices.

Here is how much money Pools season-ticket holders paid to see home wins, with each club listed from best to worst value.

Get all the latest Hartlepool news here.

Season ticket cost: £300 Home wins: 17 Cost-per-win: £17.65

1. Stevenage

Season ticket cost: £300 Home wins: 17 Cost-per-win: £17.65 Photo: Pete Norton

Season ticket cost: £180 Home wins: 10 Cost-per-win: £18

2. Salford City

Season ticket cost: £180 Home wins: 10 Cost-per-win: £18 Photo: Pete Norton

Season ticket cost: £249 Home wins: 12 Cost-per-win: £20.75

3. Northampton Town

Season ticket cost: £249 Home wins: 12 Cost-per-win: £20.75 Photo: Pete Norton

Season ticket cost: £229 Home wins: 11 Cost-per-win: £20.82

4. Doncaster Rovers

Season ticket cost: £229 Home wins: 11 Cost-per-win: £20.82 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

