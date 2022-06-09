'The best we have had this century' - A Dundee fan's verdict on new Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley

After searching for a new manager for a month, Pools have appointed Hartley as their new boss on an initial two-year contract.

The Scotsman has previously managed Alloa Athletic, Falkirk, Cove Rangers and Dundee FC.

He took over The Dee in 2014 and led them back into the Scottish Premiership in the 2013-14 season.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 04: Paul Hartley, Manager of Cove Rangers looks on during the William Hill Scottish Cup Third Round match between Rangers and Cove Rangers on April 04, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

In his first season in the top flight he led them to sixth in the league and the following season eighth while also declining offers from Championship side Cardiff City.

Yet Hartley was sacked in 2017 after eight consecutive defeats left The Dee in a relegation play-off.

So what can Pools expect from Hartley?

Dundee fan James Hosie, 27, speaking to sports journalist Hugh Hutton, said: “He is a very thorough manager. Apparently, he used to be at Dens Park until very late in the day because he was very meticulous.

"He would rewatch games and opposition games over and over again.

“He can be ruthless when he needs to be when it comes to releasing players and getting quality in.

“He is very big on fitness and he had the team do warm ups literally right before kick-off and before the second half and even after the game.

“He is a very pragmatic manager. He will do anything to win so the style changed. He would adapt the style to fit the team he was playing against. But generally, he likes passing, possession-based football.

“Paul Hartley is the best manager we’ve had since Jocky Scott in the late 90s.

"He got us finishing in the top six right after we got promoted and was unlucky not to finish top six the season after. He unearthed some great talent like Scott Bain and Greg Stewart.

“Things turned sour towards the end, but what happened was that we lost two of our best players in Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings at the same time, and struggled to replace them.

"Looking back now, we should have kept him and he was actually my second choice for the current Dundee FC managerial vacancy.

“Quite a lot of Dundee fans think he is the best manager we’ve had in the last 20 years and regret calling out for his sacking.

“He did really well at Dundee and brought pride and professionalism back to the club. We haven’t replaced him since he got sacked.

“He is a very good manager and I think that can transfer into any country as long as the manager gets enough support and I think that England is similar enough to Scotland for him to do well there.

"If the board support him and he has a good structure in place, I think he will do a great job.”

Hartley is due to be officially unveiled as Pools manager at the start of next week.