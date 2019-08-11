'The Championship needs VAR': How Middlesbrough fans reacted to Brentford defeat

Boro had two goals wrongly ruled out in the first half after a convincing 45 minutes in which they failed to break the deadlock.

The visitors struck shortly after the break when Ollie Watkins converted Sergi Canos’ neat cutback in the 55th minute.

And Boro fans were quick to react after the game, with many pointing out it was a game of two halves. The performance of the officials was also mentioned.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough.

Here are some of the responses.

@stew_dixon: Second half was really worrying. Coulson had been left on his own with no help all first half and Brentford just attacked him at the start of second. Second half was a mess but still early and will take a while to get sorted. Need to give tav a chance.

@cbstar82: Boro today - A promising 1st Half, good attacking play, goal should of stood. Brentford started the better 2nd half & we struggled to get back in the game. A learning curve. Early Days. Bright & positive, things take time & we have struggled in the past few seasons at home.

@ConnorReney10: If we can sustain that intensity of the first half for 90 minutes we will be a dangerous side this season.

@smoggy_smithy: I hope the booing at the end was aimed at the referee and his assistants? A game of two halves. First half very positive and highly entertaining. Second half not so. Clearly going to be a season of transition

@HarryH_101: I honestly think the championship needs VAR more than the premier league the standard of referees in the championship is diabolical.

@dantheborofan: Felt like the linesman ‘guessed’ a lot today. That’s the worst thing a referee can do.

@smoggyontour86: First half played well but couldn’t put ball in net, that needs sorting and fast at home.

@wanaldinho: Championship needs VAR the standards of officials and refs in this league cost teams week in week out the prem should not get special treatment the championship is still just as important even league 1 and 2 are the fa need to have a rethink and get it sorted it's a joke