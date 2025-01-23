There have been 37 red cards and 1,276 bookings in the Championship this season.There have been 37 red cards and 1,276 bookings in the Championship this season.
There have been 37 red cards and 1,276 bookings in the Championship this season.

The Championship's 'dirtiest' teams & where Middlesbrough and promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers, Watford, West Brom & Co rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:46 BST
There have been 37 red cards and 1,276 bookings in the Championship this season.

Play-off chasing Boro have largely kept on the right side of the law, with just two red cards to their name in their 28 matches. But the same cannot be said for Luton Town, who have done themselves no favours on their return to the Championship with five red cards from their 28 league fixtures.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this Championship fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline, with facts correct as of Jan 23. Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

And you can get plenty more Boro news here.

Y: 40 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Oxford United - 40pts

Y: 40 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 42 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Leeds United

Y: 42 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 43 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Coventry City - 43pts

Y: 43 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 39 DB: 2 R: 0

4. Middlesbrough - 45pts

Y: 39 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn RoversMiddlesbroughWatfordBoroChampionshipLuton Town
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice