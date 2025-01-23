Play-off chasing Boro have largely kept on the right side of the law, with just two red cards to their name in their 28 matches. But the same cannot be said for Luton Town, who have done themselves no favours on their return to the Championship with five red cards from their 28 league fixtures.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this Championship fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline, with facts correct as of Jan 23. Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

And you can get plenty more Boro news here.

1 . Oxford United - 40pts Y: 40 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales