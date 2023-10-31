News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Hartlepool United are five points off the National League play-off places.Hartlepool United are five points off the National League play-off places.
Hartlepool United are five points off the National League play-off places.

The cracking National League promotion odds you can get on Hartlepool United, as well as Barnet, Solihull Moors, Gateshead, Woking, Oldham Athletic and Rochdale - picture gallery

Hartlepool United have plenty of work to do if they are to bag a National League play-off place.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:37 GMT

Three defeats in a row has seen Pools slip down the table, leaving them in 13th spot and five points off the pace.

But if you fancy Pools to go on a surge and claim a top seven spot at season end then there is plenty of value for you.

Here are the latest odds you can get from SkyBet.

Let us know your thoughts on which two clubs are going up this season via social media.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

1/9

1. Chesterfield

1/9 Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
5/4

2. Barnet

5/4 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
11/4

3. Gateshead

11/4 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
10/1

4. Southend United

10/1 Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueGatesheadWokingRochdale