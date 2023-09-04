News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United have had one red-card this season.

The dirtiest side's in the National League this season and how Hartlepool United's record compares to Chesterfield, Gateshead, York City Borehamwood, Oldham Athletic and Southend United - in pictures

There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around the league there has been 349 yellow cards, 12 double bookings and 11 straight red cards.

So how does Pools’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

Y:8 DB:0 R:0

1. Barnet - 8pts

Y:8 DB:0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 8 DB: 0 R:0

2. Southend United - 8pts

Y: 8 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Jacques Feeney

Y: 8 DB: 1 R: 0

3. Solihull Moors - 11pts

Y: 8 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Steve Bardens

Y: 12 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Wealdstone- 12pts

Y: 12 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

