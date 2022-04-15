The four Hartlepool United players who miss out against Port Vale including former Norwich City duo and ex-Hull City midfielder as Rotherham United defender and Huddersfield Town goalkeeper make home debuts
There are a number of changes to the Hartlepool United squad to face Port Vale.
Graeme Lee has been forced into two changes this afternoon as his side host League Two’s form team in Port Vale.
Goalkeeper Ben Killip is replaced by Nicholas Bilokapic who makes his home debut after appearing for the first time since his loan move from Huddersfield Town in the recent defeat at Northampton Town.
And in front of Bilokapic there is a first start for Rotherham United defender Jake Hull who replaces Timi Odusina.
Killip and Odusina miss out through injury and they are joined by captain Nicky Featherstone and forward Joe Grey who all miss out on Lee’s squad.
Lee suggested both Grey and Featherstone had been struggling following knocks picked up in training earlier this week.
There is a boost for Pools however as Luke Molyneux is fit enough to return to the bench.