News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Former Sunderland striker Marc McNulty is currently a free agent. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The free agents Hartlepool United could consider including ex-Celtic, Sunderland Aston Villa and Millwall stars

Paul Hartley has suggested Hartlepool United will be open to making a move in the free agent market.

By Joe Ramage
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 1:50 pm

It comes after the Pools boss was left frustrated on transfer deadline day after a number of deals fell through.

The Pool boss has admitted he still feels as though his squad is light in the forward area, particularly after the injuries to Josh Umerah and Mikael Ndjoli.

And here, at The Mail, we look at a number of free agents, as per transfermarkt, who Pools could target.

1. Joel Coleman

With Kyle Letheren focused on the coaching side of things, and Patrick Boyes now loaned out, could Pools look for an emergency back-up goalkeeper? Coleman has been a free agent since leaving Rochdale at the end of the season. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

2. Tyrese Dyce

Dyce was released by Sunderland in the summer and can occupy a number of positions on the left. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Efe Ambrose

Ambrose has spent the majority of his career in Scotland having made a name for himself with Celtic. The experienced defender had spells with St Johnstone and Dunfermline last season and could be a fourth choice centre-back after Pools missed out on another defender in the window. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales

4. Harry Paton

Paton can operate in the centre of midfield or and advanced position as well as on the right. The 24-year-old made over 100 appearances for Ross County (Photo by Paul Campbell/Getty Images)

Photo: Paul Campbell

Photo Sales
Paul HartleyMillwall
Next Page
Page 1 of 5