It comes after the Pools boss was left frustrated on transfer deadline day after a number of deals fell through.
The Pool boss has admitted he still feels as though his squad is light in the forward area, particularly after the injuries to Josh Umerah and Mikael Ndjoli.
And here, at The Mail, we look at a number of free agents, as per transfermarkt, who Pools could target.
1. Joel Coleman
With Kyle Letheren focused on the coaching side of things, and Patrick Boyes now loaned out, could Pools look for an emergency back-up goalkeeper? Coleman has been a free agent since leaving Rochdale at the end of the season. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
2. Tyrese Dyce
Dyce was released by Sunderland in the summer and can occupy a number of positions on the left. Picture by FRANK REID
3. Efe Ambrose
Ambrose has spent the majority of his career in Scotland having made a name for himself with Celtic. The experienced defender had spells with St Johnstone and Dunfermline last season and could be a fourth choice centre-back after Pools missed out on another defender in the window. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
4. Harry Paton
Paton can operate in the centre of midfield or and advanced position as well as on the right. The 24-year-old made over 100 appearances for Ross County (Photo by Paul Campbell/Getty Images)
