Mitchell has not been included in the Pools squad since the Boxing Day defeat at Mansfield Town after it was revealed his contract had expired in the New Year.

The former Newcastle United stopper signed at the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer from Derby County on a short term deal and would have hoped to have forced his way into the starting XI this season having featured regularly on loan at Northampton Town in League One last season.

But the 27-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances this season, largely in both the Papa John’s Trophy and FA Cup competitions, with Ben Killip performing well enough to keep the number one shirt on League Two duty.

Jonathan Mitchell's Hartlepool United future remains unclear. Picture by FRANK REID

It means Graeme Lee continues to face a dilemma with Mitchell unavailable to provide back-up for Killip while he continues to mull over his future.

Lee has youngster Patrick Boyes available to him who signed in October and has been included in the matchday squad in recent weeks but the Pools boss admits he is still looking to bring in a goalkeeper while Mitchell stalls on a decision.

Lee confirmed Pools had looked at bringing in former goalkeeper Trevor Carson this month before the ex-Sunderland man chose to join League One Morecambe instead.

But the Pools boss has revealed there have been a number of potential new signings featured in training over the first few weeks of the month should Mitchell decide his future lies elsewhere.

“No not yet.” Lee told The Mail when asked whether he had an update on Mitchell’s situation.

“Jonno got offered something and his decision at the moment is not clear so we’re looking in that area at the moment to bring somebody in if we can.

“Ben is doing well at the moment. But there’s people in already training with us and we’re asking questions and getting videos and other things sent to us [on players] so we’ve got a few options.

“We’re just making sure again that it’s not a rushed decision. We want to make sure the right one comes in.”

