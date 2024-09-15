Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's been difficult to gauge exactly whether Hartlepool United have made a good, bad or indifferent start to the season under new manager Darren Sarll. When Pools came from behind to beat Boston in midweek and rise into the play-offs, supporters were generally in agreement that things were heading in the right direction. Yet fans were, understandably, less than impressed after Saturday's decidedly disappointing defeat to bottom club Ebbsfleet. It might be slightly too early to judge, but it's been a mixed start for Pools - at this level, a fanbase largely starved of success are unlikely to accept another season of mid-table mediocrity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's defeat in Kent laid bare a number of the issues that have plagued Pools so far this season.

Despite having a whole host of attacking talent at his disposal, Sarll has failed to get Pools firing in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools have scored just seven times so far this season, making them the fourth lowest scorers in the National League; third placed Barnet have already scored 19 times this season, while Dagenham and Redbridge put seven past high flying Gateshead in a single afternoon.

Pools have won three of their five matches on the road but are still to win at home in a mixed start for Darren Sarll's side.

There have been some mitigating circumstances - the lively Luke Charman missed four matches through injury, while Adam Campbell has been playing through the pain after suffering an Achilles problem.

The most glaring issue at the top end of the pitch is Mani Dieseruvwe's lack of influence.

Dieseruvwe bagged 23 National League goals last season but has managed just two in nine games so far this campaign; last term, the 29-year-old scored six goals in his first nine matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dieseruvwe does tend to score in streaks - he went seven games without a goal last September before bagging six in his next five - so there's no telling when he might burst into life and solve a lot of Sarll's attacking problems.

This issue is that there are few signs Dieseruvwe is set to embark on a similar run to last season and the frontman has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks, even if he did relieve some of the pressure on his broad shoulders with the winning goal against Boston.

Sarll has not really been playing to his strengths, with Dieseruvwe having to do a lot of work with his back to goal and being deployed as a more traditional target man.

That's left him with limited opportunities to get into the box and he could probably count the number of really presentable chances he's had so far this season on one hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarll's more direct approach also seems to have had a detrimental effect on mercurial Frenchman Anthony Mancini, who impressed in midweek but was well below his best as Pools fell to defeat in Kent.

The brand of football has also left sections of supporters unimpressed - at this stage in its evolution, it's much more boot-it than Barcelona.

If Pools were top of the league, then fans probably wouldn't care but with Sarll's side in mid-table the fanbase are beginning to show signs of frustration.

Of course, there have also been plenty of positives.

Sarll has transformed Pools from a side that conceded almost two goals per game last season into one of the National League's stingiest defences; their total of five clean sheets in their first nine games has already bettered last term's total of four for the entire campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new recruits in midfield have made Pools far more robust and competitive in the engine room while there's a general sense that Sarll and head of football Joe Monks have recruited well.

The pair have remained patient throughout the summer but that seems to have paid off with Pools pursuing a refreshingly focused approach that's seen them target players with links to the North East.

Pools have identified new recruits with favourable injury records and previous National League experience, while also looking outside of the box with the signing of Gary Madine and adding the finishing touches in the loan market.

Few would dispute that Pools are a better, more competitive side than they were 12 months ago - the challenge now for Sarll will be to strike the right balance and get them firing on all cylinders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to results, Pools will probably feel they're a bit behind where they'd like to be.

Sarll's side have only lost twice but have drawn four of their first nine matches and are still waiting for their first win at the Prestige Group Stadium.

A slight concern, perhaps, is the fact that Pools have already played all four of the newly-promoted sides as well as Woking, Wealdstone and Ebbsfleet, who all survived on the final day of last season.

Of their opening nine opponents, only Halifax, who are 10th, and Yeovil, who are 12th, are in the top half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means Pools can expect a real test of their credentials in the coming weeks - their next three opponents are all in the top nine.

While Sarll's style might not be everyone's cup of tea - although the boss insists his side will evolve - it's hard not to warm to his straight-talking, honest, open and passionate approach.

He's worked hard to get to know the town and seems to embody a lot of the values Hartlepool holds dear while his strength of character makes him the perfect man to shoulder the considerable challenge of leading Pools back to the Football League.

He will need to find a way to get more out of his attacking players but the signs are still good, even if the football hasn't always been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time Pools won promotion from this level in the 2020/21 campaign, Dave Challinor's side had 15 points after nine games compared to the 13 Pools have under Sarll.

Challinor's side had already endured a 5-0 drubbing at home to Torquay and would go on to lose their next two games.

Pools, who are just one point outside the play-offs and seven off the summit, remain in the promotion picture.

There are still plenty of creases to iron out but Pools have the makings of a very good team. Difficult to beat and break down, well-organised and full of strong characters, there are unlikely to be many performances as bad as Saturday's showing at Ebbsfleet. Supporters should stick with Sarll and their faith will be rewarded.