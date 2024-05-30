The Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is back
The Hartlepool Mail's Poolie podcast is back.
Richard Mennear and new Mail writer Robbie Stelling teamed up to talk all things Pools.
On the agenda were new manager Darren Sarll, where Pools need to strengthen this summer, the impressive form of Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe, the new-look recruitment plan and whether supporters should feel optimistic ahead of the upcoming campaign.
The podcast will continue at regular intervals throughout the summer and into the new season.
