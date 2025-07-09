The Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast returns ahead of the new season

By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:35 BST
The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.

Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear after Pools made a winning start to their pre-season campaign as the pair discuss recruitment and their hopes for the new season.

You can listen to the full episode on Spotify here.

Related topics:Hartlepool MailRichard Mennear

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice