The Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast returns ahead of the new season
The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.
Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear after Pools made a winning start to their pre-season campaign as the pair discuss recruitment and their hopes for the new season.
You can listen to the full episode on Spotify here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.